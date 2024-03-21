Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $365,160.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.72, for a total value of $365,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 18th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,732 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $457,617.84.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 4,858 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $491,192.38.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 371 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $30,114.07.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 362 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $32,489.50.

Shares of PI opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $142.70.

Impinj last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

