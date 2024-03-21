Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $316.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.71 and a 200 day moving average of $269.17. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $194.01 and a 52 week high of $320.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $441,870.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,468,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,316.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,832 shares of company stock worth $58,169,866. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

