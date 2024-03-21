Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) EVP Sells $414,252.30 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Upbound Group Trading Up 2.1 %

UPBD opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPBD. KeyCorp upped their price target on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.