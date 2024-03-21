Christopher T. Metz Purchases 100,000 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solo Brands Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DTC stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $203.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $13,159,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,901,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Solo Brands by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,306,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 894,268 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,962,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTC. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $4.00 to $3.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

