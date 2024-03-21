Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $812,200.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,635,981.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Primoris Services Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $40.93 on Thursday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 44.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

