Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $594.60.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $589.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.76. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

