Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $671,447.84 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $671,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,645.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $1,998,681.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

