Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $507,036.56 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 42,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $507,036.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,781,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,918,818.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $11.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of Mission Produce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mission Produce by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 20.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 215,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

