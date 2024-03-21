OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $435,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,968,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,542,355.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $445,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 600,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $558,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $1,470,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $388,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 511,531 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $480,839.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.

OPKO Health Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 318.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 300.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 848.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,890,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on OPK shares. StockNews.com lowered OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

