DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CMO Sells $491,400.00 in Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares in the company, valued at $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paz Maestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $844.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Recommended Stories

