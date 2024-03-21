Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Major Shareholder Sells $376,956,514.20 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, March 8th, Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,011,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,979,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

