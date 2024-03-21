Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Major Shareholder Sells $376,956,514.20 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 13,043,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $376,956,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,528,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings B.V. Jab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Holdings B.V. Jab sold 35,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,011,500,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99.
Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,979,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.