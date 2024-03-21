Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) SVP Sells $564,009.50 in Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Herc Stock Up 1.7 %

Herc stock opened at $163.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.14. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Herc by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

