Critical Survey: PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BIT Mining and PagSeguro Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A PagSeguro Digital 0 2 6 0 2.75

PagSeguro Digital has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.14%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

3.6% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BIT Mining and PagSeguro Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.80 -$14.43 million ($1.31) -2.37 PagSeguro Digital $9.03 billion 0.52 $331.23 million $1.03 13.94

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and PagSeguro Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.16% -29.63% -16.41% PagSeguro Digital 10.37% 13.94% 3.76%

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats BIT Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

