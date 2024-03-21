Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $265.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $266.05. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

