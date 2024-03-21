Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $113.40

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.07.

PVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

PVH Trading Up 3.7 %

PVH Announces Dividend

Shares of PVH stock opened at $137.36 on Thursday. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 39.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

