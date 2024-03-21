Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

