Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $129.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $141.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $141.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $874,947,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,875,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,867,000 after buying an additional 766,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.