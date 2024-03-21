Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CW

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 and have sold 9,951 shares worth $2,405,512. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $113,885,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $245.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.72. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $245.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.