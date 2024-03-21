Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

