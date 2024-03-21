Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $668.30

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $668.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 27,613 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $16,102,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,889,461.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 164,063 shares of company stock valued at $98,068,024 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $667.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $677.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $574.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

