Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$181.00

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$181.00.
TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Insider Activity at TFI International
TFI International Price Performance
Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$212.57 on Thursday. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$137.36 and a 1-year high of C$212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$192.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$175.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.
TFI International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.56%.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
