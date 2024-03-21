Analysts Set Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Price Target at $42.30

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.09.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

