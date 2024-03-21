Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,059. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dover by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 557,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,612,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 781,189 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $175.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $177.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.20.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

