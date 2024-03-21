Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $17,458,308.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00.
DoorDash Stock Up 5.4 %
DASH opened at $137.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.44, a PEG ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash
Institutional Trading of DoorDash
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $21,228,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 551.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $1,264,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DoorDash
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.