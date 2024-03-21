Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIGGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Big Lots

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Trading Up 11.6 %

BIG opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.