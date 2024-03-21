Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $4.09 on Thursday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

