Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Sells $1,717,108.47 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $8,466,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $483,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APLT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.