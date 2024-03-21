Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Sells 8,394 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,439.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $109.60 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,625 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.