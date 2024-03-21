HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

RGLS stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

