Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGIP) vs. Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Critical Contrast

Selective Insurance Group and Allstate are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Allstate pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Allstate pays out -296.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allstate has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Allstate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $4.23 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Allstate $57.09 billion 0.74 -$188.00 million ($1.24) -129.98

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Allstate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Selective Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Allstate.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Allstate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Allstate -0.33% 2.67% 0.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Selective Insurance Group and Allstate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Allstate 1 4 12 1 2.72

Allstate has a consensus price target of $159.12, indicating a potential downside of 1.27%. Given Allstate’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allstate is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Summary

Allstate beats Selective Insurance Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products. The company also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities, short-term investments, and alternative investments, and other investments. It offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products through agents, contact centers, and online. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection; protection and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; and roadside assistance, device and mobile data collection services, and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information, as well as identity theft protection and remediation services. This segment also offers its products under various brands, including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside, Arity, Avail, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products; stop-loss and fully insured group health products to employers; and short-term medical and medicare supplement insurance to individuals. The Run-off Property-Liability segment offers property and casualty insurance coverage that primarily relates to policies written during the 1960s through the mid-1980s. The Corporate and Other segment provides debt services, as well as non-insurance operations. It sells its products through agents, independent agents, call and contact centers, retailers, direct to consumer, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

