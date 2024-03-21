Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Critical Analysis

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) and The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and The Berkeley Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beazer Homes USA $2.15 billion 0.46 $158.61 million $5.05 6.26 The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A $2.62 22.45

Beazer Homes USA has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group. Beazer Homes USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Berkeley Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.1% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of The Berkeley Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Beazer Homes USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beazer Homes USA and The Berkeley Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beazer Homes USA 7.26% 14.09% 6.40% The Berkeley Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beazer Homes USA and The Berkeley Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beazer Homes USA 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Berkeley Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Beazer Homes USA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Beazer Homes USA is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Summary

Beazer Homes USA beats The Berkeley Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

