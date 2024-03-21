Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price at $12.08

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 649,411 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 242,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares in the last quarter. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

