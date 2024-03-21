Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $7.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Transocean Price Performance
RIG opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.75.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
About Transocean
Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Transocean
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.