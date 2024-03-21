Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Receives $7.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,850 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

RIG opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Transocean has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

