Brokerages Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Target Price at $39.25

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinetik

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at $121,473,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $113,183.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Kinetik by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinetik by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,180,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 479,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,794,000 after acquiring an additional 72,958 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,589,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 762,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,482,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinetik will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.74%.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.