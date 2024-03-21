Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 279,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 279,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,816,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,232,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,061,068.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 32,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $220,350.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 155,829 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,081,453.26.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 93,800 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $646,282.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 60,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $389,400.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $29,025.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $61,275.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 65,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $410,150.00.

TTSH stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.45 million, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

