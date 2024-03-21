Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $1,998,681.30 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 31,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $1,998,681.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,332,052.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Jack Sinclair sold 10,564 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $671,447.84.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at about $31,911,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

