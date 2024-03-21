MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,590,660.80 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,992,603.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 3.5 %

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. MasterCraft Boat’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

