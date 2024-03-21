Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 24,000 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FI opened at $155.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $8,837,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

