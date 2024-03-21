First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $69,999.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,684.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 3.2 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.81%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Get Free Report

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.