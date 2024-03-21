Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $31.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

NASDAQ GO opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $7,848,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,571 shares of company stock worth $12,023,246. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

