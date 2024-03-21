Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBLY. TD Securities downgraded Neighbourly Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of TSE NBLY opened at C$18.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$832.82 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total value of C$55,685.88. In other news, insider Rx Sidecar GP Inc. acquired 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,158,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Richard Losty sold 3,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.36, for a total value of C$55,685.88. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

