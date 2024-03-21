Telsey Advisory Group Comments on NIKE, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will earn $3.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.58. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
