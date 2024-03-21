Hibbett’s (HIBB) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.86.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.79. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $870.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hibbett by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after buying an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

