Insider Selling: Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) CFO Sells $9,851,485.02 in Stock

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $268.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $269.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

