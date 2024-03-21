Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,284,475.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total transaction of $4,493,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total transaction of $4,490,400.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.77, for a total transaction of $4,211,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $4,316,700.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.5 %

CRM opened at $306.08 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.89 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.76.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.