inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

inTEST Trading Down 0.5 %

INTT opened at $11.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.45. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05.

Get inTEST alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in inTEST by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of inTEST by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of inTEST by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.