Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.59.

Several brokerages have commented on CART. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Maplebear from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

In other news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares in the company, valued at $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,687,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $415,839.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 114,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,657.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and have sold 876,692 shares worth $23,769,172.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

CART stock opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Maplebear has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

