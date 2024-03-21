Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$18.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.10.

FRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRU opened at C$14.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.18. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$15.44.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

