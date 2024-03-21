Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$51.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.06. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. Altus Group had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of C$191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.0799508 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 272.73%.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

