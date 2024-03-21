NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Louis G. Lange acquired 5,000 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $472,682. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $22.14 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

