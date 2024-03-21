Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 2,181,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after buying an additional 866,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

