Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of SBSW opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
